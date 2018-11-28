Joel Klatt: Oklahoma will hold a slight edge over Ohio State if both win on Saturday
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on the show today and says that the Oklahoma Sooners are better positioned to take over the 4 seed in the CFB playoff than Ohio State.
