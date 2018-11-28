Skip Bayless has a ‘huge problem’ with DeMarcus Lawrence and Jerry Jones’ comments about TNF game
Video Details
- Dallas Cowboys
- Demarcus Lawrence
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFL
- Skip Bayless on the Cowboys
- TNF on FOX
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless talks the Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear Skip respond to the comments made by Jerry Jones and DeMarcus Lawrence ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618