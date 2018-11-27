Doc Rivers on the Celtics: ‘It just takes time’ for great teams to find cohesion
Video Details
Doc Rivers joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to talk NBA on today's show. Hear Doc evaluate his former team - the Boston Celtics - and why he feels they are still the best team in the Eastern Conference.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618