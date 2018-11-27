Skip Bayless thinks the spread is too low for the Dallas-New Orleans TNF game
Looking ahead to the Dallas Cowboys Week 13 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, Skip Bayless believes that the point spread is simply too low.
