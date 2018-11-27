Shannon Sharpe strongly believes the Texans can beat every AFC team except for the Chiefs
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe recaps the Houston Texans' 34-17 win against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. Hear why he thinks the Texans are primed to go to the AFC Championship.
