Skip Bayless explains why he loves Baker Mayfield’s reaction to Hue Jackson
Video Details
Skip Bayless analyzes Cleveland Browns' QB Baker Mayfield's reaction towards his former head coach Hue Jackson after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618