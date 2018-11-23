Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their picks for Michigan vs Ohio State
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe break down the Big Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Will Jim Harbaugh or Urban Meyer lead their team to first place in the Big Ten East?
