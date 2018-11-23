Shannon Sharpe says it looks like the road to the Super Bowl is going to go through the Saints
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks NFL on today's show. Hear Shannon break down why the New Orleans Saints are playing unbelievable and why it looks like they're headed to the Super Bowl.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618