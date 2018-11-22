Skip Bayless: Cowboys don’t deserve to win the NFC East if they lose to Colt McCoy and the Redskins
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks NFL on today's show. Hear why he thinks the Dallas Cowboys should win against the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618