Joel Klatt: Shea Patterson will go down as the most successful transfer ever if Michigan beats Ohio State
Joel Klatt is most interested in seeing how Michigan Wolverines' QB Shea Patterson performs against rival Ohio State. Klatt believes Patterson could be the greatest transfer in college football history.
