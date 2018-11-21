Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think LeBron will ‘go outside of himself’ to make a statement in Cleveland
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he thinks LeBron James will not set out to make a statement in his return to the Cleveland since leaving the team for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618