Shannon Sharpe: Drew Brees has a slight edge in the MVP race, but Mahomes will still win the award
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks NFL on today's show. Hear why Shannon thinks despite Drew Brees having a slight lead in the MVP race after Week 11, Patrick Mahomes will still take home the award.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618