‘I still don’t trust Dak Prescott’: Rob Parker explains why the Cowboys will not win the NFC East
Video Details
Rob Parker joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk NFL. Hear what Rob had to say about Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618