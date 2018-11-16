Chris Broussard doesn’t think the relationship between KD and Draymond will ever be the same
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Golden State Warriors. Hear why he believes that Kevin Durant will not play for the Warriors next season.
