Skip Bayless on Golden State’s loss to Houston: ‘The Warriors looked like a troubled basketball team’
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks the Golden State Warriors on today's show. Skip thinks the Warriors are troubled after the conflict between Kevin Durant and Draymond, and they should trade Draymond Green sooner than later. Do you agree with Skip?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618