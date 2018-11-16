Shannon Sharpe believes Mike McCarthy’s time with the Packers must come to an end after TNF loss
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks the Green Bay Packers Thursday Night Football loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Hear why he thinks it's time for the Packers to move on from HC Mike McCarthy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618