Skip and Shannon discuss LeBron James moving into 5th place on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk NBA on today's show. Hear why Skip thinks the amount of games that Michael Jordan and LeBron James played actually disqualifies one of them out of the best scorer ever conversation.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618