Skip Bayless explains why Le’Veon Bell lost and the Steelers won over his holdout contract dispute
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses the NFL on today's show. Hear why Skip thinks that the Pittsburgh Steelers won in the Le'Veon Bell dispute because of the emergence of James Conner.
