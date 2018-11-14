Skip Bayless: If the Warriors have ‘any hope’ of re-signing Durant, they must trade Draymond Green
Video Details
Hear why Skip Bayless thinks that the only hope for the Golden State Warriors to keep Kevin Durant after this season is to trade Draymond Green sooner rather than later.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618