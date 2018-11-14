Shannon Sharpe is ‘a little surprised’ the Warriors suspended Draymond Green
Shannon Sharpe talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he was a surprised that the Golden State Warriors suspended Draymond Green after his on-court incident with Kevin Durant.
