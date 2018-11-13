Skip Bayless insists Carmelo Anthony would be a good addition for the 76ers
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Carmelo Anthony
- East
- East
- Houston Rockets
- NBA
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Southwest
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he thinks the Philadelphia 76ers should add Carmelo Anthony and explains how his veteran presence would help.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618