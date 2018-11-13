Shannon Sharpe: The Cowboys are an ‘underachieving’ team and will not make the playoffs
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the Dallas Cowboys' playoff chances. Hear why Shannon believes the Cowboys are not in a good spot and explains why they're an underachieving football team.
