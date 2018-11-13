‘It’s not a big deal’: Shannon Sharpe on heated exchange between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks NBA on today's show. Hear why Shannon doesn't think it was a big deal that Kevin Durant and Draymond Green got into it after the last play of regulation against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618