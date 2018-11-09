Jason Terry on Bucks’ dominance at Oakland: They’ve bought in to Coach Budenholzer’s system
Video Details
Jason Terry joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on today's show. They discuss the Golden State Warriors' blowout by the Milwaukee Bucks. Jason thinks the Bucks have bought in to Coach Budenholzer's system. Hear what Jason Terry has to say.
