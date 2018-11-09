Skip Bayless’ Sunday prediction: ‘Fly Eagles fly, bye Dallas bye’
Video Details
Skip Bayless is picking the Philadelphia Eagles to take down the Dallas Cowboys and he does not think it will be particularly close. Skip identifies the biggest mistake of Dak Prescott's career.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618