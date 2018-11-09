Shannon Sharpe: The Steelers are the fourth best team in the AFC
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks NFL on today's show. Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers' Thursday Night Football rout over the Carolina Panthers, hear why Shannon has them as the 4th best AFC team.
