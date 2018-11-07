Hue Jackson breaks down his relationship with Baker Mayfield after being fired by the Browns
Hue Jackson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on today's show. Hear Jackson explain his decision in not starting Baker Mayfield over Tyrod Taylor during Hard Knocks.
