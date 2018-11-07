Chris Broussard says Lakers coach Luke Walton could be fired if the upcoming stretch is a flop
Video Details
Chris Broussard would not be surprised to see Los Angeles Lakers' coach, Luke Walton, fired if the Lakers perform poorly during the upcoming stretch. Broussard brushes aside Lavar Ball's comments about coaching the Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices