Shannon Sharpe defends Jamal Murray over late 3-pointer to get 50 points against the Celtics
Shannon Sharpe talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he thinks Kyrie Irving should not have been upset at Jamal Murray taking a 3-pointer at the end of the game to get 50 points.
