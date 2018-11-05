Skip Bayless on the Cowboys’ MNF matchup with the Titans: ‘You better win’
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make picks for the Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans. Skip says there will be major repercussions for Jason Garrett if Dallas loses.
