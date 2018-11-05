DeAngelo Hall thinks the NFC is ‘wide open’ after the Saints beat the undefeated Rams
Video Details
DeAngelo Hall joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on today's show. Hear why DeAngelo believes the NFC is wide open despite the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams having one loss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices