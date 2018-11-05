Shannon Sharpe believes Michael Thomas’ cell phone celebration could’ve costed the Saints
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks NFL on today's show. Hear why he thinks New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will make it clear to Michael Thomas that the celebration was unacceptable.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices