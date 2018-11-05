Skip Bayless: Tom Brady outplayed Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter
Video Details
Skip Bayless recaps Tom Brady and the New England Patriots' SNF win against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices