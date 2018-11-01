Chris Broussard lists the many ‘negatives’ LeBron and the Lakers showed in win vs the Mavs
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on today's show to talk NBA. Hear why he thinks the Los Angeles Lakers are a typical LeBron James team and what it means moving forward.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices