Skip Bayless calls Patrick Beverley’s foul on Russell Westbrook a ‘dirty play and a cheap shot’
Video Details
- Los Angeles Clippers
- NBA
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Pacific
- Patrick Beverley
- Russell Westbrook
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless discusses NBA on today's show. Hear why Skip sides with Russell Westbrook after things got heated because of an ugly foul by Patrick Beverley.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices