Skip Bayless on the NFC East trades: Amari Cooper has more upside than Golden Tate
Skip Bayless talks NFL on today's show. Hear why Skip believes the Dallas Cowboys acquiring Amari Cooper is better than the Philadelphia Eagles trading for Golden Tate.
