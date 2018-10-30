‘The King is up to his same old tricks’: Skip Bayless says LeBron James only has himself to blame for the Lakers’ 2-5 start
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he thinks LeBron James only has himself to blame for the Los Angeles Lakers slow start to the season.
