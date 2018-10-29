Skip Bayless is ‘disappointed’ in MJ’s commercial on the Brady vs. Rodgers best QB discussion
Video Details
Skip Bayless explains why he's disappointed in Michael Jordan after his commercial on the best QB ever debate between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers ahead of their NFL Week 9 matchup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices