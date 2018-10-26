‘He’s the new Laker closer’: Skip Bayless on Lance Stephenson’s performance vs the Nuggets
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Denver Nuggets. Hear why Skip attributes the win to Lance Stephenson and not LeBron James.
