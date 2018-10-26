Skip Bayless: ‘The Houston Texans are becoming a legitimate threat in the AFC’
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC South
- AFC West
- Deshaun Watson
- Deshaun Watson
- Houston Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New England Patriots
- NFL
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the Houston Texans' Thursday Night Football win. Hear why he thinks QB Deshaun Watson is the reason they can compete with the Patriots and Chiefs.
