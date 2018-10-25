Skip and Shannon preview Texans against Dolphins on Thursday Night Football
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the Houston Texans taking on the Miami Dolphins for thursday Night Football on FOX. Hear if they think the Texans are a serious AFC competitor.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices