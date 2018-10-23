‘Kobe would’ve made those free throws’ — Skip Bayless on LeBron’s late-game shooting vs. the Spurs
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers' overtime loss on today's show. Hear why he thinks LeBron shy's away from late-game free throws.
