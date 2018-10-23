Shannon Sharpe breaks down the Giants’ play-calling in MNF loss to the Falcons
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless talk NFL on today's show. Shannon explains why he didn't like the New York Giants late-game decision making but understood the reasoning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices