Skip Bayless grades Baker Mayfield’s performance in Week 7 loss against the Buccaneers
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFL
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk NFL on today's show. Hear why Skip thinks QB Baker Mayfield had to overcome a lot in the Cleveland Browns' road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices