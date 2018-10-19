Skip and Shannon make their picks for this week’s matchup between the Saints and Ravens
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk NFL. Hear what they had to say about the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens on today's show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices