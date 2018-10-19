Skip and Shannon disagree on Jerry Jones’ ‘bus driver’ comment about Dak Prescott
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- Ben Roethlisberger
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Skip Bayless on the Cowboys
- Tom Brady
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss NFL on today's show. Hear why Shannon compares Dallas Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott to Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices