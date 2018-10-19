‘I did not like the way LeBron closed the game’: Skip Bayless on the Lakers season opener
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk NBA on today's show. Hear why Skip was encouraged from what he saw from the Los Angeles Lakers 2018-19 NBA season opener, but thinks LeBron James could have done more.
