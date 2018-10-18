Chris Broussard on LeBron: ‘I think he really wants that MVP’ — 5 ties him with MJ
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss NBA on today's show. Hear his predictions on the Los Angeles Lakers 2018-19 season and why LeBron James will be focused on capturing a Michael Jordan feat.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices