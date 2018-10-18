Shannon Sharpe: LeBron James and the Lakers will finish 3rd in the Western Conference
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks NBA on today's show. Hear his predictions for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2018-19 season opener and why he's not sold on other Western Conference teams.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices