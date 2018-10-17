Skip Bayless questions the latest NFL power rankings after Cowboys ranked below the Redskins
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear why Skip thinks the Cowboys are ranked lower than they should be after their blowout win against the Jaguars.
